Contrasting Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) & Hennessy Advisors (NYSE:HNNA)

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) and Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.1% of Hennessy Advisors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of Cohen & Steers shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.8% of Hennessy Advisors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.3% of Cohen & Steers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Hennessy Advisors and Cohen & Steers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Advisors 24.31% 12.73% 9.21% Cohen & Steers 29.33% 54.04% 31.91%

Dividends

Hennessy Advisors pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Cohen & Steers pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Cohen & Steers pays out 60.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hennessy Advisors has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Cohen & Steers has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Hennessy Advisors has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cohen & Steers has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hennessy Advisors and Cohen & Steers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Advisors $42.72 million 1.36 $11.03 million N/A N/A Cohen & Steers $410.83 million 7.06 $134.62 million $2.57 23.63

Cohen & Steers has higher revenue and earnings than Hennessy Advisors.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hennessy Advisors and Cohen & Steers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hennessy Advisors 0 0 0 0 N/A Cohen & Steers 0 1 1 0 2.50

Cohen & Steers has a consensus target price of $59.50, indicating a potential downside of 2.04%. Given Cohen & Steers’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cohen & Steers is more favorable than Hennessy Advisors.

Summary

Cohen & Steers beats Hennessy Advisors on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hennessy Advisors Company Profile

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Central, Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; and Seattle, Washington.

