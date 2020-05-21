Atreca (BCEL) and Its Peers Financial Contrast

Atreca (NASDAQ: BCEL) is one of 612 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Atreca to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atreca and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Atreca N/A -$67.48 million -4.32 Atreca Competitors $2.15 billion $265.49 million -0.05

Atreca’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Atreca. Atreca is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.8% of Atreca shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Atreca and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atreca 0 0 9 0 3.00 Atreca Competitors 6556 18126 35167 1403 2.51

Atreca presently has a consensus target price of $26.38, indicating a potential upside of 43.27%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 37.10%. Given Atreca’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atreca is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Atreca and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atreca N/A -38.07% -36.49% Atreca Competitors -2,772.96% -252.07% -33.28%

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform. The company's ATRC-101 product candidate reacts in vitro with a majority of human ovarian, non-small cell lung, colorectal, and breast cancer samples from multiple patients. Atreca, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

