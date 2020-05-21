Head to Head Survey: SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) versus 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU)

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) and 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

SharpSpring has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 2U has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SharpSpring and 2U’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SharpSpring -42.91% -30.16% -22.57% 2U -43.60% -19.90% -11.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SharpSpring and 2U, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SharpSpring 0 0 5 0 3.00 2U 0 5 8 0 2.62

SharpSpring presently has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 42.44%. 2U has a consensus target price of $29.30, indicating a potential downside of 18.00%. Given SharpSpring’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe SharpSpring is more favorable than 2U.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.1% of SharpSpring shares are held by institutional investors. 25.6% of SharpSpring shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of 2U shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SharpSpring and 2U’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SharpSpring $22.70 million 5.17 -$12.39 million ($1.20) -8.48 2U $574.67 million 3.98 -$235.22 million ($2.01) -17.78

SharpSpring has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 2U. 2U is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SharpSpring, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SharpSpring beats 2U on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc. operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing. It also provides Perfect Audience, a cloud-based platform that offers display retargeting software products and services. The company serves various organizations, including marketing agencies and small and medium size businesses, associations, and non-profits. It markets and sells its products and services through internal sales teams and third party resellers. The company was formerly known as SMTP, Inc. and changed its name to SharpSpring, Inc. in December 2015. SharpSpring, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gainesville, Florida.

About 2U

2U, Inc. operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting. The company provides back-end technology and services comprising graduate program launch and operations applications, university systems integration applications, content management system, admission application processing portal, customer relationship management, content development, student acquisition, and state authorization services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.

