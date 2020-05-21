UniCredit (BIT:UCG) PT Set at €11.30 by Goldman Sachs Group

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) received a €11.30 ($13.14) price objective from analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.30 ($11.98) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of UniCredit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on UniCredit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €10.20 ($11.86) price objective on UniCredit and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €10.98 ($12.77).

UniCredit has a 12-month low of €12.82 ($14.91) and a 12-month high of €18.38 ($21.37).

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, and Fineco segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

