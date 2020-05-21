Brokers Set Expectations for KINGFISHER PLC/SH’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KGFHY)

KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the year.

KGFHY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

KGFHY opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average is $4.80. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $6.03. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.41.

KINGFISHER PLC/SH Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

Earnings History and Estimates for KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY)

