Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.17.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSWC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Southwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Capital Southwest from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

CSWC opened at $13.02 on Thursday. Capital Southwest has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $22.90. The stock has a market cap of $242.56 million, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.67%. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 115.49%.

In related news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner bought 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.31 per share, for a total transaction of $200,165.00. Also, CEO Bowen S. Diehl bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $189,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,151.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 48,137 shares of company stock worth $505,217 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the first quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 28.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. 38.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

