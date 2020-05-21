Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Viomi Technology’s earnings. Viomi Technology reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Viomi Technology will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.97 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Viomi Technology.

Get Viomi Technology alerts:

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $250.17 million for the quarter. Viomi Technology had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 24.66%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VIOT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Viomi Technology in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th.

VIOT opened at $5.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $412.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 2.05. Viomi Technology has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $10.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Viomi Technology during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in Viomi Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Hershey Trust Co. grew its position in Viomi Technology by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Institute of Technology bought a new position in Viomi Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Viomi Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. 17.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viomi Technology (VIOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viomi Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viomi Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.