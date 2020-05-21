Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (TSE:KL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (TSE:KL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$62.03.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KL shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$58.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight Capital cut their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of KL stock opened at C$55.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$53.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.91. Kirkland Lake Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$25.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.87.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.17 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$544.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$541.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.5200001 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

