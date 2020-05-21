Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Mr. Cooper Group posted earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full-year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.35 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a positive return on equity of 22.68% and a negative net margin of 4.65%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Mr. Cooper Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.83.

In other news, CFO Christopher G. Marshall bought 2,749 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $26,115.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 665,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,326,762.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 69.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $9.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $932.58 million, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $14.68.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

