Brokerages Expect Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:UROV) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:UROV) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.36) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Urovant Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.12). Urovant Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.96) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Urovant Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($4.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.58) to ($4.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($5.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.24) to ($4.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Urovant Sciences.

UROV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Urovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. ValuEngine raised Urovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Urovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Urovant Sciences by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 483,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 305,437 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Urovant Sciences by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Urovant Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,114,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Urovant Sciences by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 15,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Urovant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UROV opened at $8.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $267.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.20. Urovant Sciences has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

