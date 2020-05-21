Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Lloyds Banking Group PLC’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report issued on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lloyds Banking Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LYG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.49. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 148.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,806,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,006,000 after buying an additional 17,832,855 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,959,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,600 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 10,865,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,966,000 after acquiring an additional 876,844 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,021,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,862,000 after acquiring an additional 898,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 14.0% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 7,820,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,670,000 after acquiring an additional 961,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

