CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NYSE:CCO)

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research note issued on Monday, May 18th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Barrington Research has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH alerts:

CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH (NYSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $550.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.10 million.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CCO. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. CIBC upgraded shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH to $0.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.43.

NYSE:CCO opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1.97. CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $5.47. The company has a market cap of $427.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH during the first quarter worth about $300,000. Brigade Capital Management LP grew its stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 85.9% during the first quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 14,620,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,171,000 after buying an additional 6,757,937 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 16.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,647,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 383,472 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 414.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 688,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 554,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH by 101.5% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 68,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns and operates advertising display faces in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; and other displays comprising spectaculars and wallscapes, as well as retail and other small displays.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.