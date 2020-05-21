Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Childrens Place Inc Decreased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Childrens Place in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 18th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now expects that the company will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.86. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut shares of Childrens Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Childrens Place from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $80.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

Shares of Childrens Place stock opened at $37.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average of $52.58. The stock has a market cap of $540.06 million, a PE ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.96. Childrens Place has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $110.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $513.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.69 million. Childrens Place had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 32.90%. Childrens Place’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share.

In related news, Chairman Norman S. Matthews bought 28,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $481,383.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Bachman bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.94 per share, with a total value of $79,808.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $708,071 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Childrens Place in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Childrens Place by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Childrens Place during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Childrens Place during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Childrens Place by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

