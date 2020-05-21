Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MYSRF)

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Thorne expects that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Moneysupermarket.com Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and editorial-based websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to enhance the management of their money under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and price comparison for package holidays, car rental, flights, hotels, and various travel costs, including travel insurance, transfers, and airport parking under the TravelSupermarket brand, as well as operates a consumer finance website under the MoneySavingExpert brand, and price comparison platform under the Decision Tech brand.

