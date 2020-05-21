Clearwater Seafoods Inc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:CLR)

Clearwater Seafoods Inc (TSE:CLR) – Analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Clearwater Seafoods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 19th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.36.

Clearwater Seafoods (TSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$167.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$178.30 million.

CLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Clearwater Seafoods from C$5.75 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Clearwater Seafoods from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE CLR opened at C$4.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.87, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Clearwater Seafoods has a one year low of C$3.83 and a one year high of C$6.17. The company has a market capitalization of $324.64 million and a P/E ratio of 7.78.

About Clearwater Seafoods

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated, through its investment in Clearwater Seafoods Limited Partnership, harvests, processes, markets, and distributes seafood worldwide. Its seafood products include shellfish, scallops, lobsters, clams, coldwater shrimps, crabs, ground fish, langoustines, and whelks. The company was formerly known as Clearwater Seafoods Income Fund and changed its name to Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated in October 2011.

