FY2022 EPS Estimates for Guess?, Inc. Increased by B. Riley (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Guess? in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.66. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

GES has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Guess? from $24.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Guess? from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen lowered shares of Guess? from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Guess? from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Guess? from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

Shares of GES stock opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. Guess? has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.68.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Guess? had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $842.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 50,441 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

