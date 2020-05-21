Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Chesswood Group Ltd’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Ltd (TSE:CHW) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Chesswood Group in a report released on Tuesday, May 19th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.43.

Shares of CHW stock opened at C$4.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.37. The company has a current ratio of 41.15, a quick ratio of 40.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 458.38. The stock has a market cap of $73.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63. Chesswood Group has a twelve month low of C$3.33 and a twelve month high of C$11.10.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$33.31 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.50%. Chesswood Group’s payout ratio is 118.31%.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. It operates through Equipment Financing – U.S. and Equipment Financing – Canada segments. The Equipment Financing – U.S. segment offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker companies in the lower 48 states of the United States.

