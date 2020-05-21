FY2021 EPS Estimates for SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

SMC CORP JAPAN/S (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SMC CORP JAPAN/S in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SMC CORP JAPAN/S’s FY2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SMCAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered SMC CORP JAPAN/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded SMC CORP JAPAN/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of SMCAY stock opened at $25.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average of $22.30. The firm has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 0.96. SMC CORP JAPAN/S has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

SMC CORP JAPAN/S Company Profile

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubing, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

