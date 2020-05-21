Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($8.19) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($8.19) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arena Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($7.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($6.80) EPS.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.28) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,727.22% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.10 EPS.

ARNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.63.

NASDAQ ARNA opened at $52.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.03. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $32.95 and a one year high of $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 18.67 and a current ratio of 18.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARNA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $45,393,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $35,729,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,277,000 after buying an additional 263,282 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 306.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after buying an additional 222,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 571,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,941,000 after buying an additional 208,166 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

