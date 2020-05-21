National Bank Financial Weighs in on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued on Monday, May 18th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.82.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $223.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $18.66 and a 12-month high of $47.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a PE ratio of 171.11, a PEG ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

