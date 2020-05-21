G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.94 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of G-III Apparel Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.94 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.97.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $42.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $40.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $28.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.91.

GIII stock opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.97. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $2.96 and a 12 month high of $34.42. The company has a market capitalization of $471.38 million, a P/E ratio of 3.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.55.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $754.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.07 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

In other news, CEO Morris Goldfarb bought 30,749 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $228,465.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,236,875 shares in the company, valued at $24,049,981.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Brosig bought 8,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.06 per share, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,173.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 58,949 shares of company stock valued at $409,053. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 47.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

