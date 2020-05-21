L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.53 Per Share

Posted by on May 21st, 2020

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for L Brands in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.53 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.57. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on LB. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of L Brands from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of L Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of L Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of L Brands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.78.

LB stock opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.39. L Brands has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $28.01.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 55.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 27,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,030,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 7,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Earnings History and Estimates for L Brands (NYSE:LB)

