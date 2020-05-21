Jefferies Financial Group Comments on SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SHECY)

SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:SHECY) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR in a research note issued on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR’s FY2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHECY opened at $28.59 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.18. SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR has a one year low of $18.84 and a one year high of $31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

About SHIN ETSU CHEM/ADR

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

