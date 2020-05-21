B. Riley Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Foot Locker in a report issued on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.83. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s FY2022 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.53.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $28.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $56.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RBF Capital LLC raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth $498,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 228.3% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 57,627 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 40,075 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Foot Locker by 835.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,961 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

