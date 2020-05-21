Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Gap Inc’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GPS)

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of GAP in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. GAP had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of GPS opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GAP by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of GAP by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,906 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

