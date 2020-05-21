EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of EQT in a report issued on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.62 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.61. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Get EQT alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of EQT from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.68.

Shares of EQT opened at $13.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.27. EQT has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $21.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.37.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. EQT had a negative net margin of 36.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in EQT by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 45,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in EQT by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 135,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in EQT by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in EQT by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 27,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.