National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR)

Posted by on May 21st, 2020

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 18th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will earn $1.63 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

