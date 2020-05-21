B. Riley Weighs in on Chico’s FAS, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CHS)

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Chico’s FAS in a report released on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $527.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.68 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. Chico’s FAS’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CHS. Bank of America lifted their target price on Chico’s FAS from $2.40 to $2.80 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chico’s FAS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.76.

Shares of CHS stock opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.06 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.16. Chico’s FAS has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHS. Divisar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,803,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,201,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,976,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 986,208 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,939,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 172.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 915,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 579,611 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chico's FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

