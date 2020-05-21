SVB Leerink Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Clovis Oncology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 18th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.37) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.24). SVB Leerink has a “Underperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Clovis Oncology’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28). Clovis Oncology had a negative net margin of 271.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,576.32%. The firm had revenue of $42.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.80 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Clovis Oncology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLVS opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. Clovis Oncology has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $17.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.49. The firm has a market cap of $573.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.61.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

