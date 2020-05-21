NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target Cut to C$11.25

Posted by on May 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its price target reduced by analysts at CIBC from C$12.25 to C$11.25 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NWH.UN. Scotiabank decreased their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.60 to C$12.15 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE:NWH.UN opened at C$9.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.13. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 12-month low of C$6.27 and a 12-month high of C$13.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44.

About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at March 31, 2019 the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 158 income-producing properties and 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Price Target Cut to C$11.25
NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Price Target Cut to C$11.25
NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Price Target Cut to C$10.00
NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Price Target Cut to C$10.00
Analog Devices Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings
Analog Devices Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings
Laurentian Bank of Canada Upgrades Sienna Senior Living to “Buy”
Laurentian Bank of Canada Upgrades Sienna Senior Living to “Buy”
Questor Technology Inc Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of Per Share
Questor Technology Inc Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of Per Share
Mediwound Ltd Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.25 Million
Mediwound Ltd Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.25 Million


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report