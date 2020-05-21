NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target Cut to C$11.25

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its price target reduced by analysts at CIBC from C$12.25 to C$11.25 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NWH.UN. Scotiabank decreased their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.60 to C$12.15 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE:NWH.UN opened at C$9.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.13. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 12-month low of C$6.27 and a 12-month high of C$13.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at March 31, 2019 the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 158 income-producing properties and 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

