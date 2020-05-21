NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target Cut to C$10.00

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) had its target price cut by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NWH.UN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$12.60 to C$12.15 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$13.00 to C$13.25 in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

Shares of NWH.UN opened at C$9.57 on Tuesday. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a twelve month low of C$6.27 and a twelve month high of C$13.35. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.20.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at March 31, 2019 the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 158 income-producing properties and 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

