Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $100.97, but opened at $106.33. Analog Devices shares last traded at $106.33, with a volume of 3,591,400 shares trading hands.

The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS.

ADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.73.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $504,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,805. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 2,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.32 per share, with a total value of $237,631.92. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,214 shares of company stock valued at $932,401. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,265,410,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,695,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,803,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,492,540,000 after buying an additional 3,571,383 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,322,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,476,000 after buying an additional 1,215,616 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 861,877.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,077,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,047,000 after buying an additional 1,077,347 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Analog Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

