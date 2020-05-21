Laurentian Bank of Canada Upgrades Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) to “Buy”

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$17.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$18.00. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 54.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SIA. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.25 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$19.00 to C$15.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.75 to C$16.50 in a report on Sunday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.50.

Shares of SIA opened at C$11.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$11.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.44. Sienna Senior Living has a one year low of C$9.00 and a one year high of C$20.35. The company has a market cap of $731.22 million and a PE ratio of 100.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.53, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.31). The firm had revenue of C$172.16 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sienna Senior Living news, Director Dino Chiesa acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$93,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$325,000.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

