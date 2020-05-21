Laurentian Bank of Canada Upgrades Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) to “Buy”

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$17.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$18.00. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 54.13% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently commented on SIA. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.25 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$19.00 to C$15.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.75 to C$16.50 in a report on Sunday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.50.
Shares of SIA opened at C$11.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$11.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.44. Sienna Senior Living has a one year low of C$9.00 and a one year high of C$20.35. The company has a market cap of $731.22 million and a PE ratio of 100.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.53, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.34.
In other Sienna Senior Living news, Director Dino Chiesa acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$93,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$325,000.
About Sienna Senior Living
Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.
Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.