Questor Technology Inc (CVE:QST) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Questor Technology Inc (CVE:QST) – Analysts at Clarus Securities issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Questor Technology in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 19th. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Questor Technology’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on QST. AltaCorp Capital cut their price target on Questor Technology from C$4.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Pi Financial set a C$2.50 target price on Questor Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$1.60 price target on shares of Questor Technology and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of QST stock opened at C$1.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.63 million and a P/E ratio of 5.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.74. Questor Technology has a 52 week low of C$1.18 and a 52 week high of C$5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$6.82 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Audrey Mascarenhas sold 102,000 shares of Questor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total transaction of C$177,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,338,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,068,990.

Questor Technology Company Profile

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental cleantech company, focuses on clean air technologies in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean, Europe, Russia, and Asia. It designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems; power generation systems; and water treatment solutions utilizing waste heat, as well as rents incinerators.

