Passage Bio (NASDAQ:KROS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:KROS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for hematological and musculoskeletal disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KER-050, KER-047and KER-012 which are in clinical stage. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is based in LEXINGTON, MA. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Passage Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Shares of KROS opened at $27.41 on Thursday. Passage Bio has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $32.75.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

