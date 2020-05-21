Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.75 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.80% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of KEP opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.85. Korea Electric Power has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $12.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average of $10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Korea Electric Power will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 10,744 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,146,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,206,000 after buying an additional 35,842 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 37,131 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 136,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

