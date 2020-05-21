Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.31% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. It serves the healthcare industry throughout the United States. Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is based in United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI opened at $17.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.27. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.60. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $29.61.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $18.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 208.07% and a negative net margin of 316.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $672,305.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,315.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $186,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,920.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,500 shares of company stock worth $1,083,605 in the last ninety days. 11.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

