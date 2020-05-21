Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.84% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company’s product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land’s End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered Jerash Holdings (US) from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Jerash Holdings (US) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRSH opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.66. Jerash Holdings has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $7.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JRSH. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) in the fourth quarter valued at $589,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Jerash Holdings (US) by 25.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 410,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 82,001 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jerash Holdings (US) in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 6,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

