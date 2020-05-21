KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kuehne + Nagel International AG is a logistics company. It operates through six segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Road & Rail Logistics, Contract Logistics, Real Estate, and Insurance Brokers. The Company is engaged in transportation services, including carrier services and contracts of carriage related to shipment; provision of services related to warehouse and distribution activities; brokerage services of insurance coverage, mainly marine liability; and covers activities mainly related to internal rent of facilities. It operates in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa. Kuehne + Nagel International AG is headquartered in Schindellegi, Switzerland. “

KHNGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine cut KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank cut KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of OTCMKTS KHNGY opened at $28.97 on Thursday. KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking online, tracking, and tracing of shipment services; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

