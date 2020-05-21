51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “51JOB, INC. is a leading provider of integrated human resource services in China with a strong focus on recruitment related services. Offering a broad array of products and services, 51job connects millions of job seekers with employment opportunities and streamlines the recruitment process and human resource administration for tens of thousands of companies in China. Through print advertisements in 51job Weekly and online recruitment services at http://www.51job.com, both domestic Chinese employers and multinational companies alike are able to attract, identify and recruit new employees. 51job also provides executive search services and a number of other value-added human resource services, including training, business process outsourcing and salary surveys. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of 51job to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Shares of 51job stock opened at $63.27 on Thursday. 51job has a twelve month low of $53.94 and a twelve month high of $92.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 1.16.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $163.12 million during the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 10.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that 51job will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOBS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of 51job by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 218,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,014,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of 51job by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 527,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of 51job by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in 51job by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in 51job during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,065,000. 47.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, and lagou.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

