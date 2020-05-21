Zacks Investment Research Lowers Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) to Hold

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adesto Technologies Corporation is a provider of application-specific non-volatile memory products. The company designed and built a portfolio of innovative products which includes Fusion Serial Flash, DataFlash(R) and Conductive Bridging RAM (R). It sells products directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. Adesto Technologies Corporation is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on IOTS. Needham & Company LLC cut Adesto Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Craig Hallum cut Adesto Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $12.55 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet raised Adesto Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity cut Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.55 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.55 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.19.

Shares of Adesto Technologies stock opened at $11.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.21 million, a P/E ratio of -13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 0.19. Adesto Technologies has a one year low of $6.68 and a one year high of $12.39.

In other news, insider Sohrab Modi sold 7,726 shares of Adesto Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $79,732.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,037.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adesto Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Adesto Technologies by 1,115.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 438,905 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adesto Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,317,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adesto Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,883,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Adesto Technologies by 12.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

