Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.12% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ingles Markets, Incorporated is a leading supermarket chain with operations in the southeastern United States. Ingles’ strategy is to locate its supermarkets primarily in suburban areas, small towns and rural communities, where management believes the market may be underserved by existing supermarkets. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Ingles Markets stock opened at $41.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.07. Ingles Markets has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 380,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,804,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 44,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $601,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

