Zacks Investment Research Lowers IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) to Hold

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IntriCon designs, develops, engineers and manufactures microminiaturized medical and electronic products. The Company supplies microminiaturized components, systems and molded plastic parts, primarily to the hearing instrument manufacturing industry, as well as the computer, government, electronics, telecommunications and medical equipment industries. The Company has facilities in the United States, Asia and Europe. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IntriCon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of IntriCon from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of IntriCon from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IIN opened at $13.02 on Thursday. IntriCon has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $28.31. The company has a market capitalization of $103.82 million, a PE ratio of -29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 196.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.81.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 million. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 3.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.71%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in IntriCon by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 616,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,104,000 after purchasing an additional 233,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in IntriCon by 30.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 577,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 133,661 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in IntriCon by 16.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 515,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 72,800 shares during the period. Mairs & Power INC raised its stake in IntriCon by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 307,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 15,350 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in IntriCon by 11.5% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 193,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

