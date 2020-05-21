FY2020 EPS Estimates for Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Decreased by G.Research

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) – Equities researchers at G.Research decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Oceaneering International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 18th. G.Research analyst S. Wong now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.80) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). G.Research also issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $536.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.52 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 33.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OII. Evercore ISI cut Oceaneering International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Oceaneering International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.90 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group cut Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America cut Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

NYSE OII opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 3.26. Oceaneering International has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $21.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average is $10.17.

In related news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $91,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Roderick A. Larson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,785. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 82,780 shares of company stock worth $285,442. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 468,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.