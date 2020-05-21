Brokers Set Expectations for Royal Gold, Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Royal Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $2.38 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.37. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 35.75%. The firm had revenue of $136.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Royal Gold’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RGLD. TheStreet upgraded Royal Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Royal Gold from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $122.50 to $147.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.15.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $137.08 on Wednesday. Royal Gold has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $139.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 50.96, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.65.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 23,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 12,726 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,258,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.