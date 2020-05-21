FY2020 EPS Estimates for SUPERDRY PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Lowered by Analyst

SUPERDRY PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for SUPERDRY PLC/ADR in a report issued on Sunday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Gulliver now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SUPERDRY PLC/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of SUPERDRY PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SUPERDRY PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of SUPERDRY PLC/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of SUPERDRY PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. SUPERDRY PLC/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

SUPERDRY PLC/ADR stock opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. SUPERDRY PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $6.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.83 million, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.57.

About SUPERDRY PLC/ADR

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

