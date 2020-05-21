FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Auto Prop Reit Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Auto Prop Reit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 18th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.92.

Separately, Desjardins upgraded Auto Prop Reit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$18.12 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?.

