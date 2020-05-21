FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Extendicare Inc Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Extendicare in a research note issued on Monday, May 18th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Extendicare’s FY2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$290.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$282.50 million.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EXE. Echelon Wealth Partners raised Extendicare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. TD Securities reduced their target price on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada downgraded Extendicare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Laurentian downgraded Extendicare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Extendicare from C$8.75 to C$7.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.38.

Shares of EXE opened at C$5.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $504.35 million and a P/E ratio of 17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 482.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Extendicare has a one year low of C$4.90 and a one year high of C$9.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is 150.00%.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

