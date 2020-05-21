NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:NWH)

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust in a research report issued on Monday, May 18th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.91. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust alerts:

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.29). The business had revenue of C$91.61 million for the quarter.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a one year low of C$10.34 and a one year high of C$11.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th.

About NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is an open?ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objectives are to manage its investments to provide stable, sustainable and growing cash flows through investments in healthcare real estate across the globe; build a diversified, growth?oriented global portfolio of healthcare properties based on an initial portfolio of investments in Australasia, Brazil, Germany and Canada; capitalize on internal growth and seek accretive healthcare real estate acquisition opportunities in its target international markets, with a focus on Australasia, Brazil, Germany and Canada; grow the value of its assets and maximize the long?term value of its Trust Units through its management, and provide predictable and growing cash distributions per unit, on a tax?efficient basis.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.