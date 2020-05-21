Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.83 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

May 21st, 2020

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Wintrust Financial in a research note issued on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.83 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.16. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WTFC. Stephens decreased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.60.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $35.55 on Wednesday. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $74.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day moving average of $55.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.61.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.58. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $374.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 447.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 2,321.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.57%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

